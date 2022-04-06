Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Saia by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.15.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.64. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

