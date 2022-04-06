Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 87,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,390,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after purchasing an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 681,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,965,000 after purchasing an additional 501,960 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

