Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $7.31 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Torray LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of OMCL opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.