Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.57 Million Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diodes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

