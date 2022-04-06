Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 73,823 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $1,307,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,640,391 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

