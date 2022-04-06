Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 191,475 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $38,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,034,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,218 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 148.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,415,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $249.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.50. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.73 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

