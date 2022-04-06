Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alleghany at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after acquiring an additional 119,228 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Y stock opened at $853.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $710.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $679.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

