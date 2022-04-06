Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $4.42 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in PDC Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

