Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 61.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

