Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $214,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DGX opened at $133.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

