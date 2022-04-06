Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.
WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.52.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.