Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.81 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will announce sales of $557.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.85 million and the highest is $569.00 million. Amedisys posted sales of $537.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. TheStreet lowered Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $167.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

