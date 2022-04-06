Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BZH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

