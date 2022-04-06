Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Post Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.80 and the lowest is $3.63. Bread Financial reported earnings of $6.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $19.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

BFH stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,034. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.12. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

