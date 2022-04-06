Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Immuneering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immuneering will report full year sales of $740,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $800,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immuneering.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

IMRX traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 6,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Immuneering has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immuneering by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

