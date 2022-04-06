Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.65. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after buying an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after buying an additional 87,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,320,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 174,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,795. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

