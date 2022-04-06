Zacks: Analysts Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) to announce $26.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year sales of $95.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.31 million to $128.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $116.87 million, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $142.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSVT. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

