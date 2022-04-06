Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Announce -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to announce ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.76). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of ARCT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 468,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.