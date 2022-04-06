Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 185,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

