Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $214.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $172.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $890.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $880.10 million to $900.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $935.79 million, with estimates ranging from $913.80 million to $960.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 39.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,322. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.62. Kadant has a 1-year low of $163.17 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

