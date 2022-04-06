Zacks: Analysts Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Leslie’s posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

