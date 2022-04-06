Zacks: Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after buying an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $183,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $57,969,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

