Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.93. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $51.52. 498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,777. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $892.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

In other news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

