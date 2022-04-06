Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

ADC opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $50,467,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.