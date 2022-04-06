Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $8.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

BBWI stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.91. 4,983,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $300,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $951,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $368,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

