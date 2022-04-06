Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will report $355.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.60 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
