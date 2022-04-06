Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $110,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $149,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,140 shares of company stock worth $2,298,581 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Civeo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 95,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Civeo by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Civeo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CVEO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,380. Civeo has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

