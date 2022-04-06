Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) will post sales of $123.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.38 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $116.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $508.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.47 million to $515.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $559.99 million, with estimates ranging from $513.71 million to $599.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 793,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

