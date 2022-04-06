Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.52. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $330.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

