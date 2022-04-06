Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($1.92) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti downgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Viad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Viad by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVI opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Viad has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $52.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

