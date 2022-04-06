Zacks: Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Announce $3.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $6.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.92.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $215,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.44.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.