Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Cohu reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohu by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cohu by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

