Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.73. Semtech posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,694. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.79.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock worth $3,501,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Semtech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Semtech by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

