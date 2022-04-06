Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Sell

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

