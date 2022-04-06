Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) to Sell

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 52,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,996. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZFD. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

