Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

MATW stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.58 million during the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,728,000 after buying an additional 158,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International (Get Rating)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

