Zacks Investment Research Downgrades West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) to Hold

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,878,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after buying an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 92.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,362,000 after purchasing an additional 440,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $27,157,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.