Zacks Investment Research Lowers Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $461.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

