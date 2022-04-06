Zacks Investment Research Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. Analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,210 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

