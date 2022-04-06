Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:GPRK opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.73. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in GeoPark by 2,866.8% during the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 701,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 677,563 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in GeoPark by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 523,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 275,679 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in GeoPark by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 457,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,121 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth about $3,840,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in GeoPark by 58.1% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

