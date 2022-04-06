Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to “Buy”

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

