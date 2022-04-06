Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to Hold

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

PJT stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

