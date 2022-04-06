Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to “Hold”

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A balanced approach to organic and inorganic growth has enabled Rollins to achieve a decent revenue growth over the past several years. Organic revenue growth rate is being driven by strong technician and customer retention. Strategic acquisitions enable Rollins global brand recognition, geographical footprint and boost revenues. Consistent efforts in making dividend payments underscores the company's commitment to shareholders and underline its confidence in business. On the flip side, acquisitions and IT related expenses are likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. Multiple acquisitions can result in some integration risks. The company's business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues and are directly affected by weather conditions. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Rollins have declined in the past year.”

Get Rollins alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $34.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Rollins by 2.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 1.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.