Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Zai Lab reported earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,406,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZLAB stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $181.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.