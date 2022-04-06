Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.65

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.65 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 48,281 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.64.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,971 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,623 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

