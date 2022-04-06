Zane Yoshida Purchases 25,245 Shares of Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ) Stock

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX:FIJ – Get Rating) insider Zane Yoshida purchased 25,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,914.15 ($12,717.41).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.13.
About Fiji Kava (Get Rating)
