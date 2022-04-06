Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVIA stock remained flat at $$4.95 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 205,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,071. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Research analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

