Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 223.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZVIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZVIA. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth $1,571,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 48,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

