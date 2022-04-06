Zevin Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

