ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.72

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.72 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.46). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 114,421 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.72. The firm has a market cap of £104.15 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

