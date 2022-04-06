ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.72

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.72 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 111 ($1.46). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 114,421 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.72. The firm has a market cap of £104.15 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO)
Featured Stories
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.